Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 64,535 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.