The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 201,785 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

