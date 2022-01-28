Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.39 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $455.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $597.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $717.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

