Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Declines By 67.5%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the December 31st total of 731,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $4.89 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

