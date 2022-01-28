Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Decreases By 63.7%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the December 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TAIPY stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

Separately, Citigroup cut Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

Featured Story: What is range trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.