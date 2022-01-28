Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Decreases By 63.7%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the December 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TAIPY stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

Separately, Citigroup cut Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

