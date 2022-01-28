Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 942,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period.

Shares of MGU stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.58. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

