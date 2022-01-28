Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Up 385.7% in January

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:PBAX opened at $9.91 on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.