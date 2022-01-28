Short Interest in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Decreases By 67.0%

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

