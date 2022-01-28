Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nortech Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nortech Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

