Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.72

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 22697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Several research firms recently commented on WES. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

