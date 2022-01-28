Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $50.86. Approximately 3,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 285,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BWS Financial began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $669.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

