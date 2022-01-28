SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading 8.4% Higher

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.57. 42,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,220,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,694 shares of company stock worth $15,927,372 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

