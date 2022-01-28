Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPC. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.