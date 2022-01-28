Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $480.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $510.23.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.57. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 615.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

