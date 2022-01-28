Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $162.83 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.