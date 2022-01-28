Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 3,734 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.24.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

