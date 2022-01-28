First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 28,767 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.