Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Lowered by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

