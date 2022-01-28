First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,175 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.91 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.