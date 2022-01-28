Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,100 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $3,084,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,356,959 shares of company stock valued at $51,963,321. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

