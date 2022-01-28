Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after buying an additional 942,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after buying an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after buying an additional 390,240 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $143.49 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

