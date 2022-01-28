Fort L.P. Trims Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

