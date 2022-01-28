ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ScanSource by 9.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in ScanSource by 146.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SCSC opened at $30.05 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

