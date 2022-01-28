Fort L.P. Acquires 1,414 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

AVY stock opened at $196.37 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

