Fort L.P. Buys 4,334 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

MIC stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $316.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

