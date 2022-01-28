Fort L.P. Boosts Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

