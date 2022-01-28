Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 29.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

