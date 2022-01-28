Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 230.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,576,000 after buying an additional 1,281,400 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $33,396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 79.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.