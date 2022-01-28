Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

