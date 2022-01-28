B. Riley Increases Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $135.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.78.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

