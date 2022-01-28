GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 869 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

