GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $237.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.80 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

