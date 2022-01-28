Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Raises Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Realogy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 906,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

