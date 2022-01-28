GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 10,487 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $9,517,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,004 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 115.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares during the last quarter.

PBH stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

