Craig Hallum Upgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Buy

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CALX has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

CALX stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. Calix has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $6,194,015 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

