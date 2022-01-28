GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in First Horizon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

