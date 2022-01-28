GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,538 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 799,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

