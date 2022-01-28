GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.24. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $182.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

