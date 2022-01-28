Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 4,993 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 124.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $41.65 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

