Scotia Capital Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,396.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,554.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,514.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

