Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,768 Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEV opened at $7.63 on Friday. The Lion Electric Company has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LEV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

