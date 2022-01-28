Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 314 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

