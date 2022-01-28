Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Shares of CDAY opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,290,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

