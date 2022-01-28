Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.38. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after purchasing an additional 841,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after purchasing an additional 778,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after buying an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after buying an additional 411,977 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,979,000 after buying an additional 348,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.