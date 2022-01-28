Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by 25.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

