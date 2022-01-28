Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.