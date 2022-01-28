Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

