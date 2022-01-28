Aviva PLC Sells 19,680 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Aviva PLC cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

M&T Bank stock opened at $168.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

