Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $142.54 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

