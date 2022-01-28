Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys New Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $130,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

